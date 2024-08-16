Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 196.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.43% to Rs 13.05 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 196.67% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 86.43% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.057.00 86 OPM %31.4921.71 -PBDT3.691.37 169 PBT3.531.24 185 NP2.670.90 197
