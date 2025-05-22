Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JSL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 13.50 crore

Net loss of JSL Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.71% to Rs 6.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 53.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.5012.65 7 53.6351.35 4 OPM %4.818.93 -7.338.67 - PBDT0.082.19 -96 8.909.50 -6 PBT-0.241.89 PL 7.628.39 -9 NP-0.191.65 PL 6.456.16 5

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

