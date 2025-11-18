Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a cash consideration of Rs 191.63 cr

JSW Cement has today signed a Securities Purchase Agreement amongst Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Purchaser), JSW Cement (the Company - Seller 1 therein) and Alpha Alternatives Holdings (Seller 2 therein) (together, the "Sellers") and Algebra Endeavour (Algebra) for the transfer of 100% of the securities of Algebra respectively held by the Sellers to the Purchaser.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nuvoco to acquire Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat))

EC orders special revision of electoral rolls in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit rises 1.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Globe Commercials consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story