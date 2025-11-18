JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

For a cash consideration of Rs 191.63 cr

JSW Cement has today signed a Securities Purchase Agreement amongst Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Purchaser), JSW Cement (the Company - Seller 1 therein) and Alpha Alternatives Holdings (Seller 2 therein) (together, the "Sellers") and Algebra Endeavour (Algebra) for the transfer of 100% of the securities of Algebra respectively held by the Sellers to the Purchaser.

