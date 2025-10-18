Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 254623.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 9.67% to Rs 18165.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16563.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 254623.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231535.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.254623.00231535.0018.0216.8743540.0037917.0029124.0025037.0018165.0016563.00

