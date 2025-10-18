Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 1078.48 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 3.96% to Rs 125.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 1078.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1000.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

