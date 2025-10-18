Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 17.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 147.91 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 17.44% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.147.91133.0918.2218.4223.0419.2515.9612.4411.119.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News