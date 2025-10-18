Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 23.06 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.0616.551.080.790.210.170.190.120.140.10

