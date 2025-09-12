Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys update on proposed buyback of shares

Infosys update on proposed buyback of shares

Sep 12 2025
Infosys announced that in relation to the proposed buyback of Rs 18,000 crore, the company has obtained the requested exemptive relief from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by way of a letter dated 11 September 2025.

The buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot.

Sep 12 2025

