JSW Energy signs 2nd 1600 MW PPA with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company

JSW Thermal Energy Two, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) for a greenfield 1,600 MW (2 x 800 MW) super/ultra super critical thermal power plant and will be commissioned in Salboni, West Bengal, within 6 years.

The plant is awarded under competitive bidding process invited by WBSEDCL. The plant will utilize domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy. This is the second PPA which the Company has signed with WBSEDCL after the signing of 1,600 MW earlier in March 2025.

The Company currently owns and operates 5,658 MW of thermal generation capacity. With 3,200 MW under construction at Salboni and an option to add 1,800 MW at KSK Mahanadi, the Company's total thermal capacity is expected to increase to 10,658 MW, with the entire incremental capacity using domestic coal. JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 32.1 GW comprising of 13.3 GW operational, 14 GW under-construction across thermal and renewable, 150 MW under-acquisition hydro and has pipeline of 4.6 GW. The company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 3.0 GWh. The Company aims to reach 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030 and achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050.