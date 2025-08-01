Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 119.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 196.75 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 119.23% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 196.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 167.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.196.75167.7814.128.8628.5813.6720.465.6318.248.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News