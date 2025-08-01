Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 4945.62 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 9.42% to Rs 1205.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1101.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 4945.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4313.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4945.624313.3424.3227.021791.051609.671592.991441.041205.221101.46

