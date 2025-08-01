Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 4945.62 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 9.42% to Rs 1205.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1101.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 4945.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4313.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4945.624313.34 15 OPM %24.3227.02 -PBDT1791.051609.67 11 PBT1592.991441.04 11 NP1205.221101.46 9

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

