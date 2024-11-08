JSW Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 November 2024.

JSW Holdings Ltd soared 14.49% to Rs 14960.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1629 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 10.91% to Rs 295.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd spiked 10.36% to Rs 781.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49236 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd jumped 7.38% to Rs 1003.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 6.76% to Rs 130.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93225 shares in the past one month.

