JSW Infra Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 330 cr

On consolidated basis, JSW Infrastructure reported 9.84% rise in net profit to Rs 330.01 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 300.44 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 19.78% year on year to Rs 1096.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 20224.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 417.37 crore in Q4 FY24, up 41.28% as compared with Rs 295.43 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA in Q4 FY24 was at Rs 685 crore, registering a growth of 29% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 57.1% in the March quarter as against 54.4% reported in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 29.3 million tonnes which is higher by 9% over the last year. The increase in the volume is primarily on the back of increased capacity utilisation at the Paradip Coal Terminal and Mangalore Coal Terminal. Newly acquired assets (PNP and Liquid Terminal,UAE) also contributed to the growth, said the firm.

The third-party volume grew by 35% YoY and the share of third-party in the overall volumes stood at 46% versus 37% a year ago.

The higher volume translated to 23% growth in the total revenue which stood at ,1,200 crore.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.24% to Rs 1,155.91 crore on 17.78% to Rs 3,762.89 crore in FY24 over FY23.

JSW Infrastructure stated that it has embarked on a growth plan to enhance its cargo handling capacity by 2.4 times, to 400 mtpa by FY 2030 or earlier from the existing 170mtpa. This represents a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

The company is actively pursuing and exploring various project development opportunities, leading to a robust project pipeline. Moreover, privatization bids of terminals/berths in the major ports and the inorganic opportunities in the areas of port and port related infrastructure are the additional levers to accelerate the growth, it added.

The company has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to pursue organic and inorganic growth without compromising on its leverage ratios, said the firm.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Re 0.55 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 20224.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

Shares of JSW Infrastructure added 0.14% to Rs 257.65 on the BSE.

