NBCC signs MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
For development of Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects

NBCC (India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) for the development of the prestigious Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Jaipur. The project, valued at approximately Rs. 3,700 crore, marks a major milestone in the partnership between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.

NBCC (India) Limited, appointed as the exclusive Executing Agency, will lead the transformation of a 95-acre prime land parcel through master planning, architectural design, engineering, construction and international-standard marketing. The project will feature the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Center, Unity Mall and associated commercial and cultural infrastructure, positioning Jaipur as a premier destination for global conventions and retail innovation.

RIICO will provide NBCC an initial interest-free advance of Rs. 50 crore, while NBCC will mobilize the remaining funds through the sale and lease of built-up spaces and planned plots. NBCC will implement a robust, self-financing model and leverage public financial institutions when required for uninterrupted work.

The project's investments, including government financial support up to Rs. 635 crore for the Rajasthan Mandapam, reflect the commitment to timely, transparent and accountable completion. A joint Empowered Committee will monitor progress, designs and milestones, ensuring rigorous oversight and quality.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

