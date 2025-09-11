NBCC signs MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation

For development of Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects

NBCC (India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) for the development of the prestigious Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Jaipur. The project, valued at approximately Rs. 3,700 crore, marks a major milestone in the partnership between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.

NBCC (India) Limited, appointed as the exclusive Executing Agency, will lead the transformation of a 95-acre prime land parcel through master planning, architectural design, engineering, construction and international-standard marketing. The project will feature the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Center, Unity Mall and associated commercial and cultural infrastructure, positioning Jaipur as a premier destination for global conventions and retail innovation.