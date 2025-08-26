Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Zydus Lifesciences announced that CRISIL Ratings (CRISIL), has vide its report dated 25 August 2025, assigned an overall Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Score of 61 (previous score was 59) for the Company based on the data pertaining to the financial year 2024-2025.

As per the CRISIL Ra ng framework, the score between 61-70 is considered as strong'.

