Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that CRISIL Ratings (CRISIL), has vide its report dated 25 August 2025, assigned an overall Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Score of 61 (previous score was 59) for the Company based on the data pertaining to the financial year 2024-2025.

As per the CRISIL Ra ng framework, the score between 61-70 is considered as strong'.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

