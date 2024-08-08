Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Cinerad Communications reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-2700.000 -PBDT-0.81-0.05 -1520 PBT-0.81-0.05 -1520 NP-0.81-0.05 -1520

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

