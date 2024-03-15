JSW Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 785.2, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.54% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 42.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 785.2, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.JSW Steel Ltd has eased around 4.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7799.95, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 787.75, down 0.1% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

