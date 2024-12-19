Steel Authority of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.97, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 20.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.97, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 7.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9069.9, down 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 119.15, down 0.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

