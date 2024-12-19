L&T Technology Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5085.6, down 1.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.75% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 29.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5085.6, down 1.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.L&T Technology Services Ltd has lost around 1.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45526.85, down 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70582 shares today, compared to the daily average of 95164 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5110, down 1.56% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd jumped 0.75% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 29.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News