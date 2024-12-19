Vedanta Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 491.7, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 95.55% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 20.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491.7, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.Vedanta Ltd has added around 11.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9069.9, down 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.55, down 0.96% on the day. Vedanta Ltd jumped 95.55% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 20.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.63 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News