Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 May 2025.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 47.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.02% to Rs.2,500.10. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 83.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.32% to Rs.551.00. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd registered volume of 27.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.1,782.00. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58686 shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.5,257.00. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 173.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.226.05. Volumes stood at 90.18 lakh shares in the last session.

