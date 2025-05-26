Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Faze Three Ltd, Pix Transmission Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Emmbi Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2025.

WPIL Ltd crashed 13.76% to Rs 417.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64962 shares in the past one month.

Faze Three Ltd tumbled 11.54% to Rs 570.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8238 shares in the past one month.

Pix Transmission Ltd lost 10.18% to Rs 1551.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2508 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd fell 10.15% to Rs 974.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 80719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12437 shares in the past one month.

Emmbi Industries Ltd corrected 7.89% to Rs 112.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2330 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

