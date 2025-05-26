PC Jeweller reports turnaround Q4 results

PC Jeweller reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in Q4 FY25, a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 121.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 699.02 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 48.49 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 96.47 crore during the quarter, reversing a pre-tax loss of Rs 124.23 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA rose sharply to Rs 144 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 10 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

The company continues to maintain a wide network of 52 showrooms (including 3 franchisee showrooms) located in 38 cities spread in 13 states across India as of 31st March 2025.

PC Jeweller is one of the leading players in the gems and jewelry segment in India. It is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of gold, diamonds, and studded jewelry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News