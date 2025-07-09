Signatureglobal rises as Q1 pre-sales jump 63% QoQ in FY26

Signatureglobal (India) rose 1.39% to Rs 1,258.45 after the company reported a 63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in pre-sales to Rs 2,640 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,620 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys pre-sales declined by 15% from Rs 3,120 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Collections stood at Rs 930 crore as of 30 June 2025, marking a decrease of 23% YoY and 21% QoQ.

Net debt stood at Rs 890 crore as of 30 June 2025.

During the quarter, the average sales realization increased to Rs 16,296 per sq. ft. in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25.