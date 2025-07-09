Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signatureglobal rises as Q1 pre-sales jump 63% QoQ in FY26

Signatureglobal rises as Q1 pre-sales jump 63% QoQ in FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Signatureglobal (India) rose 1.39% to Rs 1,258.45 after the company reported a 63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in pre-sales to Rs 2,640 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,620 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys pre-sales declined by 15% from Rs 3,120 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Collections stood at Rs 930 crore as of 30 June 2025, marking a decrease of 23% YoY and 21% QoQ.

Net debt stood at Rs 890 crore as of 30 June 2025.

During the quarter, the average sales realization increased to Rs 16,296 per sq. ft. in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25.

The company also acquired approximately 10 acres of land in its key micro-markets of Sohna during the quarter. The development potential of the acquired land is approximately 0.53 million sq. ft.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 48.3% to Rs 61.10 crore, despite a 25% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 520.43 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

