Crizac IPO jumps on debut

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Shares of Crizac were currently trading at Rs 293.50 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 19.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 245.

The scrip was listed at Rs 280, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 293.80 and a low of 275. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The issue opened for bidding on 2 July 2025 and closed on 4 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO was solely an offer for sale of 3,51,02,041 equity shares at the upper price band. Promoter Pinky Agarwal sold shares worth Rs 723 crore, while Manish Agarwal sold sell shares worth Rs 137 crore through the offer.

Incorporated in 2011, Crizac is a B2B education platform that offers international student recruitment solutions to higher education institutions around the world. These institutions are located in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The company works with over 10,000 registered agents and has processed more than 7.11 lakh student applications across over 75 countries, partnering with 173 global institutions. Crizac has a presence in Cameroon, China, Ghana, and Kenya. As of March 31, 2025, it has a team of 368 employees and 12 consultants. It operates two foreign subsidiaries, including Crizac UK, which was fully acquired in November 2023.

Ahead of the IPO, Crizac on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, raised Rs 10 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.08 lakh shares at Rs 245 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 152.93 crore and sales of Rs 849.49 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

