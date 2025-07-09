Crizac IPO jumps on debut

Shares of Crizac were currently trading at Rs 293.50 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 19.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 245.

The scrip was listed at Rs 280, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 293.80 and a low of 275. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The issue opened for bidding on 2 July 2025 and closed on 4 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO was solely an offer for sale of 3,51,02,041 equity shares at the upper price band. Promoter Pinky Agarwal sold shares worth Rs 723 crore, while Manish Agarwal sold sell shares worth Rs 137 crore through the offer. Incorporated in 2011, Crizac is a B2B education platform that offers international student recruitment solutions to higher education institutions around the world. These institutions are located in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The company works with over 10,000 registered agents and has processed more than 7.11 lakh student applications across over 75 countries, partnering with 173 global institutions. Crizac has a presence in Cameroon, China, Ghana, and Kenya. As of March 31, 2025, it has a team of 368 employees and 12 consultants. It operates two foreign subsidiaries, including Crizac UK, which was fully acquired in November 2023.