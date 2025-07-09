R Systems edges higher after board OKs proposal to raise funds via debt route

R Systems International advanced 1.18% to Rs 451.65 after the company announced that its board had approved a proposal to raise funds through issue of debt securities worth Rs 275 crore.

The company would issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The board has delegated the powers to the management committee of the board of directors, to exercise all the powers related to issuance and allotment of the debentures.

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-tocloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency.