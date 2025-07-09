Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 22.82 points or 0.03% to 83,735.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 6 points or 0.02% to 25,528.50.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.49%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,011 shares rose and 1,291 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of CRIZAC were currently trading at Rs 293.50 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 19.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 245.
The scrip was listed at Rs 280, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 293.80 and a low of 275. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.14% to 971.15. The index rose 0.83% over the past three trading sessions.
Phoenix Mills (down 4.22%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2%), Godrej Properties (down 1.71%), Raymond Realty (down 1.53%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.09%), Sobha (down 1.05%), Raymond (down 0.69%), DLF (down 0.44%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.28%) and Anant Raj (down 0.28%) fell.
On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (up 0.19%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Synergy Green Industries surged 7.65% after the company secured a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts from Adani Wind, the wind energy division of Adani New Industries.
5paisa Capital tumbled 2.10% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 42.5% to Rs 11.55 crore on 24% fall in total income to Rs 77.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
