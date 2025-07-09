Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,500 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 22.82 points or 0.03% to 83,735.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 6 points or 0.02% to 25,528.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,011 shares rose and 1,291 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of CRIZAC were currently trading at Rs 293.50 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 19.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 245. The scrip was listed at Rs 280, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 293.80 and a low of 275. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.14% to 971.15. The index rose 0.83% over the past three trading sessions. Phoenix Mills (down 4.22%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2%), Godrej Properties (down 1.71%), Raymond Realty (down 1.53%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.09%), Sobha (down 1.05%), Raymond (down 0.69%), DLF (down 0.44%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.28%) and Anant Raj (down 0.28%) fell.