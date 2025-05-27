JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 469.47 croreNet profit of JTL Industries declined 43.05% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 469.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 466.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.55% to Rs 98.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 1916.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2040.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
