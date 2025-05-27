Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2025 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 469.47 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 43.05% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 469.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 466.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.55% to Rs 98.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 1916.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2040.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales469.47466.08 1 1916.312040.75 -6 OPM %3.807.91 -6.427.48 - PBDT25.3939.71 -36 140.88155.77 -10 PBT22.3838.16 -41 131.61150.21 -12 NP16.8329.55 -43 98.83113.01 -13

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

