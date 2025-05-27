Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modulex Construction Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modulex Construction Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Modulex Construction Technologies reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story