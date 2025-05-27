Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 98.92% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.05% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.032.78 -99 4.429.62 -54 OPM %-3500.00-1.44 --110.860.52 - PBDT-1.040.28 PL -4.880.85 PL PBT-1.040.28 PL -4.880.85 PL NP-1.040.27 PL -4.880.84 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OCCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story