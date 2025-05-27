Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 3729.67 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 23.92% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 3729.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3879.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.62% to Rs 242.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 16933.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16981.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3729.673879.6516933.6416981.314.784.973.983.02174.14169.45586.71493.9595.96104.99323.95260.8572.4695.24242.45225.28

