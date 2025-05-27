Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 3729.67 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 23.92% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 3729.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3879.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.62% to Rs 242.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 16933.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16981.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3729.673879.65 -4 16933.6416981.31 0 OPM %4.784.97 -3.983.02 - PBDT174.14169.45 3 586.71493.95 19 PBT95.96104.99 -9 323.95260.85 24 NP72.4695.24 -24 242.45225.28 8

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

