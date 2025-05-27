Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 26.46% to Rs 52.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1214.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 255.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 5056.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4651.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1321.261214.98 9 5056.224651.14 9 OPM %11.5711.40 -11.3711.06 - PBDT121.71135.88 -10 539.97474.28 14 PBT64.9092.25 -30 335.66308.48 9 NP52.0370.75 -26 255.37227.22 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modulex Construction Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story