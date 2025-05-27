Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 26.46% to Rs 52.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1214.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 255.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 5056.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4651.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1321.261214.985056.224651.1411.5711.4011.3711.06121.71135.88539.97474.2864.9092.25335.66308.4852.0370.75255.37227.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News