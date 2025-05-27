Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation declined 26.46% to Rs 52.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1214.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 255.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 5056.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4651.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
