Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 2.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 435.23 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products declined 2.69% to Rs 20.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 435.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales435.23392.79 11 OPM %8.898.77 -PBDT36.9031.87 16 PBT32.2527.93 15 NP20.9521.53 -3

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

