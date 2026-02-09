Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %28.5733.33 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Beryl Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 115.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story