Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.070.0628.5733.330.050.030.050.030.040.02

