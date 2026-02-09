Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %28.5733.33 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100
