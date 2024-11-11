Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 34.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 1954.72 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 34.10% to Rs 64.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 1954.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1368.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1954.721368.63 43 OPM %20.2820.25 -PBDT288.43262.41 10 PBT86.99120.53 -28 NP64.0597.20 -34
