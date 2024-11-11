Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 34.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 1954.72 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 34.10% to Rs 64.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 1954.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1368.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1954.721368.6320.2820.25288.43262.4186.99120.5364.0597.20

