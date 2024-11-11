Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 27.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 94.60 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 27.73% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 94.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.94.6078.4217.5727.8815.1519.0212.2816.238.4211.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News