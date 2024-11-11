Ramco Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.88 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 349.13 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries reported to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 349.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 313.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales349.13313.16 11 OPM %11.889.34 -PBDT41.5226.68 56 PBT32.5517.50 86 NP16.88-4.15 LP

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

