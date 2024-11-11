UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 443.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 11090.00 crore

Net Loss of UPL reported to Rs 443.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 189.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 11090.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10170.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11090.0010170.0010.9711.02258.00355.00-439.00-302.00-443.00-189.00

