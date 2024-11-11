Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 18.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 104.04 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 18.80% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 104.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.104.0477.7763.4568.1859.7750.8656.5650.4843.9837.02

