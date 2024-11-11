Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 18.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 104.04 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 18.80% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 104.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales104.0477.77 34 OPM %63.4568.18 -PBDT59.7750.86 18 PBT56.5650.48 12 NP43.9837.02 19

