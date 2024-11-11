Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 59.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 1297.95 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 59.59% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 1297.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1539.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1297.951539.47 -16 OPM %3.7810.71 -PBDT102.35264.12 -61 PBT59.15222.88 -73 NP67.18166.25 -60

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

