Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 59.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 59.59% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 1297.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1539.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1297.951539.473.7810.71102.35264.1259.15222.8867.18166.25

