Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new cGMP facility for supplying Niacinamide to global clients

Jubilant Ingrevia has announced the commissioning of its new cGMP compliant facility at Bharuch, Gujarat.

The new facility, which has a capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes, will manufacture nutraceuticals and dietary-active ingredients for human consumption.

The facility is an extension of the companys US FDA approved plant that is already supplying to the U.S., Europe, Japan and many other markets.

The Niacinamide from the new plant in addition to its various applications in skin and hair care, will also pave way for the company to foray into infant nutrition market globally, with food grade Niacin.

The production of these new grades of Vitamin B3 will significantly enhance the company's presence within value-added products with this high-value and high-margin offering.

Deepak Jain, CEO & managing director, Jubilant Ingrevia said: The commissioning of our new facility for Niacinamide aimed at food, nutrition and cosmetic applications is an important milestone in our journey.

We are already one of the world's largest producers of Niacinamide and as we ramp up the utilisation of this new plant, we aim to become global leader in Vitamin B3 in the coming years.

With this, we are now among a select few capable of producing high-quality Vitamin B3 for these high-value, high margin offerings. It also gives us a strategic moat, protecting us from industry volatility in feed-grade Niacinamide.

We are pleased to share that we are already in discussions with some of the most recognizable global brands to begin our supplies."

Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers with its customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost effective and conforming to premium quality standards. The company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of speciality chemicals, nutrition & health solutions and chemical intermediates through five manufacturing facilities in India.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2.63% to Rs 59 crore on 1.77% increase in revenue to Rs 1029 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.94% to currently trade at Rs 674.05 on the BSE.

