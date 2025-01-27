JK Cement Q3 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 189 cr in FY25

The cement maker's consolidated net profit slipped 33.2% to Rs 189.62 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 283.81 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations marginally fell 0.2% to Rs 2,930.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,934.83 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax was at Rs 279.26 crore during the third quarter of FY25, down 31.7% on a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA in the December quarter stood at Rs 492 crore, up 21% from Rs 625 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.4% as compared to 21.9% registered in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company has entered a joint venture with J&Ks Saifco Cement, through which it will expand its offerings in the region where infrastructure development is a priority. JK Cement will acquire a 60% stake in Saifco Cements at a value of Rs 174 crore. The acquisition will help the company expand its footprint into state of Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

JK Cements is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and cement-related products.

Also Read

Shares of JK Cements added 1.53% to Rs 4,827.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News