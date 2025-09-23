Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Jubilant Pharmova's board approved the appointment of Arun Kumar Sharma as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st October 2025.

The appointment is made for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition to the new CFO, for which the identification and appointment process is in progress, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Arun Kumar Sharma is a strategic and result-driven financial leader with over three decades of progressive experience across corporate finance, global treasury, investor relations, risk management, financial restructuring, insurance, capex control, and business transformation.

He has held various positions in Jubilant Bhartia Group including CFO role in Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. USA for approximately 4 years, Jubilant Lifesciences (Chemical Business) for approximately 3 years and Jubilant Pharmova for around 2 years (April 2021-May2023).