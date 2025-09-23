Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jubilant Pharmova's board approved the appointment of Arun Kumar Sharma as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st October 2025.

The appointment is made for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition to the new CFO, for which the identification and appointment process is in progress, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Arun Kumar Sharma is a strategic and result-driven financial leader with over three decades of progressive experience across corporate finance, global treasury, investor relations, risk management, financial restructuring, insurance, capex control, and business transformation.

He has held various positions in Jubilant Bhartia Group including CFO role in Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. USA for approximately 4 years, Jubilant Lifesciences (Chemical Business) for approximately 3 years and Jubilant Pharmova for around 2 years (April 2021-May2023).

Jubilant Pharmova is a globally present company engaged in radiopharmaceuticals, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO sterile injectables, contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO), generics, and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 78.66% to Rs 102.90 crore despite a 9.21% rise in revenue to Rs 1,878.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter was down 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 1084.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

RBI allows Standalone Primary Dealers to participate in Non-Deliverable INR derivatives

Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story