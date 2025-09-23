Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Jubilant Pharmova's board approved the appointment of Arun Kumar Sharma as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st October 2025.The appointment is made for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition to the new CFO, for which the identification and appointment process is in progress, the company stated in regulatory filing.
Arun Kumar Sharma is a strategic and result-driven financial leader with over three decades of progressive experience across corporate finance, global treasury, investor relations, risk management, financial restructuring, insurance, capex control, and business transformation.
He has held various positions in Jubilant Bhartia Group including CFO role in Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. USA for approximately 4 years, Jubilant Lifesciences (Chemical Business) for approximately 3 years and Jubilant Pharmova for around 2 years (April 2021-May2023).
Jubilant Pharmova is a globally present company engaged in radiopharmaceuticals, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO sterile injectables, contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO), generics, and proprietary novel drugs businesses.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 78.66% to Rs 102.90 crore despite a 9.21% rise in revenue to Rs 1,878.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter was down 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 1084.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app