RBI allows Standalone Primary Dealers to participate in Non-Deliverable INR derivatives

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a significant policy change permitting Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs), when authorised as Authorised Dealer Category-III (AD Cat-III), to participate in the non-deliverable Rupee derivative markets (NDDCs). Under existing rules, only Authorised Dealer Category-I (AD Cat-I) banks with an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit (IBU) were allowed to transact in non-deliverable derivative contracts (NDDCs) involving the Rupee. RBI has expanded eligibility as Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs), when authorised as Authorised Dealer Category-III (AD Cat-III), can now also transact in Rupee NDDCs. They can offer these transactions to both residents and non-residents.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

