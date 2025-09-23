Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

The Government has decided to provide 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during the current Financial Year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this step of the government will not only bring them new joy on this sacred festival, but will also strengthen the resolve for womens empowerment. With this expansion, the total number of PMUY connections will rise to 10.58 crore, the ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas stated. The Government has approved an expenditure of Rs 676 crore for the release of these connections, which includes Rs 512.5 crore for providing 25 lakh deposit-free connections at the rate of Rs 2,050 per connection, Rs 160 crore for targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder (for up to nine refills per year, proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinders), and ₹3.5 crore towards project management expenses, transaction and SMS charges, Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities, and administrative expenditure, the ministry noted.
