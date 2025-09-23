Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Refex Industries Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

Refex Industries Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

Pidilite Industries Ltd soared 98,681.46% to Rs 1491.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10252 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd surged 16.91% to Rs 395.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37424 shares in the past one month. IIFL Capital Services Ltd spiked 6.49% to Rs 295.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27753 shares in the past one month. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd jumped 6.23% to Rs 600.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.74 lakh shares in the past one month.