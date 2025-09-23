Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Electronics Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

TVS Electronics Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

Brand Concepts Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 375 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7289 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd spiked 14.94% to Rs 543.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15329 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Industries Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 327.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18199 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd jumped 14.02% to Rs 359.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7458 shares in the past one month.

Subros Ltd gained 13.86% to Rs 1165. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12763 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

RBI allows Standalone Primary Dealers to participate in Non-Deliverable INR derivatives

Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 331 pts; realty shares tumble

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story