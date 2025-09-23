Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Electronics Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

TVS Electronics Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

Brand Concepts Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 375 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7289 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd spiked 14.94% to Rs 543.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15329 shares in the past one month. Zuari Industries Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 327.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18199 shares in the past one month. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd jumped 14.02% to Rs 359.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7458 shares in the past one month.