Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 176.10 points or 0.21% to 81,983.87. The Nifty 50 index lost 51.10 points or 0.20% to 25,155.85.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.30%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,668 shares rose and 2,259 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.48% to 10.82. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,210.90, at a premium of 55.05 points as compared with the spot at 25,155.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 75.4 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63.9 lakh contracts was seen at 24,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.69% to 1,616.10. The index rose 0.48% in the past trading session.
Saregama India (down 1.72%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.35%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.27%), Sun TV Network (down 1.14%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.94%) Dish TV India (down 0.37%), Tips Music (down 0.18%), and Nazara Technologies (down 0.16%) fell.
On the other hand, D B Corp (up 0.64%), PVR Inox (up 0.09%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JBM Auto rose 1.41% after its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.
Vikran Engineering fell 2.77% after the companys standalone declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Refex Industries surged 16.73% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business.
