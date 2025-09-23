Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the mid-morning trade. The market could experience volatility today due to the weekly F&O expiry of Nifty and Bank Nifty. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. Media shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 176.10 points or 0.21% to 81,983.87. The Nifty 50 index lost 51.10 points or 0.20% to 25,155.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.30%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,668 shares rose and 2,259 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.48% to 10.82. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,210.90, at a premium of 55.05 points as compared with the spot at 25,155.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 75.4 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63.9 lakh contracts was seen at 24,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.69% to 1,616.10. The index rose 0.48% in the past trading session.

Saregama India (down 1.72%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.35%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.27%), Sun TV Network (down 1.14%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.94%) Dish TV India (down 0.37%), Tips Music (down 0.18%), and Nazara Technologies (down 0.16%) fell.

On the other hand, D B Corp (up 0.64%), PVR Inox (up 0.09%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JBM Auto rose 1.41% after its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.

Vikran Engineering fell 2.77% after the companys standalone declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Refex Industries surged 16.73% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

RBI allows Standalone Primary Dealers to participate in Non-Deliverable INR derivatives

Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 331 pts; realty shares tumble

Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story