Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 74.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 18.27% to Rs 70.62 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 74.76% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.27% to Rs 70.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales70.6286.41 -18 OPM %1.086.16 -PBDT4.199.20 -54 PBT3.437.78 -56 NP1.566.18 -75

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

