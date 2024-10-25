Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 74.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.27% to Rs 70.62 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 74.76% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.27% to Rs 70.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.6286.411.086.164.199.203.437.781.566.18

