TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 198.49 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 7.43% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 198.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales198.49185.77 7 OPM %4.155.14 -PBDT25.1924.84 1 PBT23.1921.56 8 NP17.2016.01 7

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

