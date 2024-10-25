TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 198.49 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 7.43% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 198.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.198.49185.774.155.1425.1924.8423.1921.5617.2016.01

